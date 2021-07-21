Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

