Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 16,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.98 per share, with a total value of $1,632,378.16. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

