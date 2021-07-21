Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after acquiring an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after acquiring an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 115.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

BG stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

