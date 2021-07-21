Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

