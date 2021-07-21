Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $312.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

