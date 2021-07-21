Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 27,532 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,532 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Covanta worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVA shares. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Covanta stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.12 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

