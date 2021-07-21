Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,590 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

NYSE MAN opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

