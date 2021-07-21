Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,921 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

