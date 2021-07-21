Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 237.4% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 98.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $459.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.64 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

