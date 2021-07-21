Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

GRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.