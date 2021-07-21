Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 17,800 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Medallia worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Medallia by 216.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medallia by 4,325.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 807,499 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Medallia by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Medallia by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. 17,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,286. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In other Medallia news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,562 shares of company stock worth $10,190,317. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.