Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,729,450. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $566.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $571.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

