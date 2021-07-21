Graviocoin Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00367021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

