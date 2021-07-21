Graviton Price Tops $4.96 on Major Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00015523 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $46,741.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00107089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00145698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,029.90 or 1.00158401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

