Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Sound Point Capital Management LP

Sound Point Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Gray Television makes up approximately 3.4% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sound Point Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Gray Television worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gray Television by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,432. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

