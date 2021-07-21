Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,329. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $303.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.