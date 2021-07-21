Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 780

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPOR. Barclays increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

LON:GPOR traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 736.50 ($9.62). 540,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,158.42. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -9.23.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

