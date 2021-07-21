GreenSky (GSKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. GreenSky has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. On average, analysts expect GreenSky to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

