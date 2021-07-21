Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $19.97 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Grin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,021.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.50 or 0.06216182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.93 or 0.01336397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00363951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00132529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.00604100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00376084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00292576 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,990,120 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

