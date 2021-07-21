Growth DeFi (GRO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,771.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00022467 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $12,771.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.43 or 0.00804410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,319 coins and its circulating supply is 341,744 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.