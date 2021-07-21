GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and $5.55 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000119 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000946 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,418,286 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

