H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

NYSE:FUL opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,797 shares of company stock worth $1,116,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

