H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.72. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

