Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110,657.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $110,657.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00781329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 228,165,279 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.