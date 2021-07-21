Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 359.80 ($4.70). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 356.20 ($4.65), with a volume of 677,690 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.87. The company has a market capitalization of £709.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

