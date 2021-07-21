Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,784 ($36.37). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,776 ($36.27), with a volume of 659,992 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on HLMA. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,677.36. The firm has a market cap of £10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total transaction of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

