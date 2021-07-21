Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $545.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

