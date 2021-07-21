Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) Insider Purchases £9,520 in Stock

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) insider Graham Sheward acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,437.94).

Shares of LON HSD opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Wednesday. Hansard Global Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.83 ($0.87). The firm has a market cap of £73.59 million and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.69.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

