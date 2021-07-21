Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Down 12.3%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)’s share price dropped 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

PMOIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

