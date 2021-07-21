HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,225.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,225 ($29.07) and last traded at GBX 2,221.52 ($29.02), with a volume of 9399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,190 ($28.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 261.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,108.28.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

