Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $147,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. 397,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

