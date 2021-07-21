HC Wainwright Cuts Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target to $27.00

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 225.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ LUMO traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 3,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

