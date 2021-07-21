HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $290.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

NYSE HCA traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $252.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock worth $69,156,965. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $287,508,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after buying an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

