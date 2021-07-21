HCA Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,736 call options on the company. This is an increase of 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,628 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $252.19. 30,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.78. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $252.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,090 shares of company stock worth $69,156,965 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

