Head to Head Comparison: BioHiTech Global (BHTG) versus Its Peers

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BioHiTech Global to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.23 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 22.93

BioHiTech Global’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s peers have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.18% -11.98% 5.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioHiTech Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 305 1125 1406 38 2.41

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 63.86%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.