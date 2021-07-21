Head to Head Comparison: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) & Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Pharvaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $177.88 million 1.26 -$79.59 million ($0.37) -9.65 Pharvaris N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($6.12) -2.31

Pharvaris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharvaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Pharvaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.09%. Pharvaris has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 236.64%. Given Pharvaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Pharvaris shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Pharvaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -56.24% -38.01% -10.83% Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pharvaris beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. In addition, the company's non-promoted products comprise methylphenidate ER tablets for ADHD; venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorders and social anxiety disorders; hydromorphone ER for treating pain; nifedipine ER for hypertension; sodium benzoate/sodium phenylacetate for the treatment of hyperammonemia; oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy; Lorzone, an immediate-release form of chlorzoxazone indicated for the treatment of acute musculoskeletal pain in conjunction with rest and physical therapy; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride for the management of pain; and nitrofurantoin for the treatment of urinary tract infections, as well as Osmodex and other abbreviated new drug applications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

