Head-To-Head Contrast: Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) versus Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

56.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 12.69% 8.90% 0.83% Mid Penn Bancorp 23.82% 12.54% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $306.14 million 1.89 $22.54 million $1.72 15.02 Mid Penn Bancorp $125.84 million 2.47 $26.21 million $3.10 8.77

Mid Penn Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midland States Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Midland States Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.86%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Midland States Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated thirty-six full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.