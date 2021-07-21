Head to Head Review: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) vs. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% SandRidge Energy -212.10% 11.89% 6.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 1.68 -$277.35 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Chesapeake Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.