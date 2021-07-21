Head to Head Review: Rollins (NYSE:ROL) & Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rollins and Airbnb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.16 billion 8.50 $260.82 million $0.54 69.11 Airbnb $3.38 billion 24.88 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -8.76

Rollins has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 14.04% 31.56% 15.97% Airbnb N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Airbnb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rollins and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 2 0 0 2.00 Airbnb 1 19 16 0 2.42

Rollins currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential downside of 12.47%. Airbnb has a consensus price target of $170.57, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Airbnb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Rollins.

Summary

Rollins beats Airbnb on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc. engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia. The company was founded by John W. Rollins Jr. and O. Wayne Rollins Sr. in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

