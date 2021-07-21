Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 959,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.28% of Healthcare Services Group worth $26,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.02.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

