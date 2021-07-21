HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,935 shares of company stock worth $2,433,979. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.21, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

