Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,062 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $937,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

