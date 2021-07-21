HeartBout (HB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118,222.19

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $118,222.19 and $5.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013557 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00782613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.