HeartBout Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $119,649.33 and $5.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00815792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

