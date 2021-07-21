Hedera Hashgraph Hits 24-Hour Volume of $136.17 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $136.17 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002393 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00236836 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00033694 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005635 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,827,224 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

