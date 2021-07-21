Hedget Reaches Market Cap of $4.80 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Hedget has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $525,215.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00008687 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013557 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00782613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

