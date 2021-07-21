HedgeTrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $77,985.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $318.10 million and $77,985.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004285 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001061 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00043848 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00036749 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

