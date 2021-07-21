HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €67.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

HEI stock traded up €1.50 ($1.76) on Wednesday, hitting €71.74 ($84.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.01. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion and a PE ratio of -6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

