Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 3,007 shares trading hands.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $684.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

