Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HP opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

